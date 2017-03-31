Redlands Firefighters Resuscitate Puppy After House Fire

Redlands firefighters resuscitated a puppy after it was rescued from a house fire, officials said Friday.

The blaze was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Patricia Drive Thursday, the Redlands Fire Department reported.

Firefighters found the house filled with smoke and a fire burning in the kitchen. Sprinklers kept the blaze from spreading and responders were able to knock it down in about 10 minutes.

An 8-week Shih tzu puppy was found during a search of the house and it was not breathing.

Firefighters began resuscitating Penelope the dog and eventually used an oxygen mask to revive her. She is recovering at a veterinary hospital in Yucaipa, officials said.

The blaze caused in estimated $50,000 in damages. The cause is under investigation, but officials said it appears to be accidental.