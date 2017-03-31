SoCal Congressman Adam Schiff Steps Into High-Profile Role as Trump’s Public Prosecutor

Before answering a question, Rep. Adam B. Schiff pauses as if mentally reviewing what he can say.

On Capitol Hill over the last month, he has become President Trump’s public prosecutor and — soft-spoken, deliberate, a little stiff — he is nearly the president’s polar opposite.

In seemingly daily appearances on cable television or before the microphones at news conferences, Schiff eschews the usual Washington hyperbole and snarky sound bites. The slow, relentless precision with which he speaks reflects his six years at the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. It also reveals the weight of handling national security secrets for the last two years as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the so-called Gang of Eight, the bipartisan group of House and Senate leaders who, alone among 535 members of the Congress, are privy to the country’s most sensitive intelligence.

Even when Schiff calls the president a liar, he manages to do it with the somber admonishment of a dad schooling an unruly child, as if to say he’s not mad, just disappointed.

