Surveillance Video Shows Woman Stealing Package With $2,300 Worth of Knives From Yucaipa Front Yard

A woman was caught on camera stealing a package with $2,300 worth of knives from a front yard in Yucaipa, police said Friday.

Video shows the woman knocking on the front door of a home while on her cellphone. When no one answered, she picked up the large package and ran away.

The package contained a set of kitchen knives that Yucaipa police said is worth about $2,300.

Police have not been able to identify the woman, but they believe she was last seen in the city.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman can call 909-918-2305.

