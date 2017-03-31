White House Releases Financial Disclosures of Top Trump Aides

The financial background of President Donald Trump aides such as Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Gary Cohn were coming into clearer focus Friday as the White House released financial snapshots of its employees.

The forms disclose the assets those aides held when they walked in the doors of the White House — before administration counsel advised them to resign from various postings, divest certain holdings or recuse themselves from future decisions.

The releases were expected to include the financial information of around 180 White House employees, but it was unclear whose forms would be available Friday.

Reporters were beginning to pore over the documents released Friday evening. ProPublica published the disclosures in their entirety.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made up to $2.5 million, and Gary Cohn, Trump’s chief economic adviser and the former president of Goldman Sachs, netted up to $75.6 million, according to their financial snapshots.

Bannon’s forms reveal numerous ties to various conservative organizations and sources funded by the family of influential Trump donors Bob and Rebekah Mercer, such as Breitbart News, which he led, along with Cambridge Analytica, a data firm used by many Republican clients. Other income sources for him are Bannon Strategic Advisors, a consultancy firm valued at as high as $25 million, along with Affinity Media Holdings, which could have awarded him capital gains of as high as $1 million last year.

Bannon is also in the process of selling some of his stake in Cambridge Analytica and Glittering Steel, another Mercer-backed entity, according to the forms.

The holdings of Kushner, a real estate executive like Trump, will also reveal some of the finances of Ivanka Trump, to whom he is married.

Kushner resigned from 266 positions to take his job in the West Wing, a senior administration official told reporters.