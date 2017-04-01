Amber Alert Issued in Northern California After 2 Girls Abducted

Authorities issued an Amber Alert in six Northern California counties on Friday after two young girls were abducted by a 33-year-old woman.

The 14- and 9-year-old were taken from Greenville around 3 p.m., according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Greenville is a small community in the Indian Valley near Lake Almanor, about 55 miles northeast of Chico.

They were last seen with the suspect in a 2016 black Toyota Prius with California license plate number 7UHH003, officials said.

On Friday night the alert was only in effect for Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties.

Solai Pomtong, 14, is described as Asian, weighing around 130 pounds and 5 feet, 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Laila Pomtong, 9, is also Asian, weighs about 60 pounds and is 4 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

The suspect, Alicia Lapp, is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Authorities did not disclose information about the suspect’s relationship to the victims, or the circumstances under which the girls were abducted.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call Plumas County sheriff’s deputies at 530-283-6300.