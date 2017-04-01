At Least 93 Killed in Colombian Mudslide

A mudslide killed at least 93 people and injured many others late Friday night in Colombia’s Putumayo province, according to office of President Juan Manuel Santos.

Many residents have been reported missing, according to the civil protection authorities.

The mudslide came after the southwestern region of the country was battered by heavy rains.

In 2015, torrential rains in northwest Colombia caused a landslide that killed more than 80 people as mud rushed into homes and bridges, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.