At Least 93 Killed in Colombian Mudslide

Posted 9:48 AM, April 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:13AM, April 1, 2017

The Colombian Air Force used helicopters and unmanned aircraft to survey mudslide damage in the country’s Putumayo region on April 1, 2017.

A mudslide killed at least 93 people and injured many others late Friday night in Colombia’s Putumayo province, according to office of President Juan Manuel Santos.

Many residents have been reported missing, according to the civil protection authorities.

The mudslide came after the southwestern region of the country was battered by heavy rains.

In 2015, torrential rains in northwest Colombia caused a landslide that killed more than 80 people as mud rushed into homes and bridges, officials said.

