Man With Gun Taken Into Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Hollywood Apartment

A man who allegedly threatened people with a gun was taken into custody Saturday morning after barricading himself inside an apartment in Hollywood for hours, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man who lives in the apartment allegedly pointed a gun at two people at 1540 Vine St. and police responded about 10:35 p.m. Friday.

The apartment was evacuated and officers have tried to contact the man, but he had not responded.

Capt. Cory Palka said LAPD officials are familiar with the man and have responded to incidents at the apartment before.

He was taken into custody when police used gas to get him out of the apartment about 7 a.m. No one was injured during the incident.

Police were looking for a weapon after the man was arrested.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra and Geoff Peters contributed to this story.