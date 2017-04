× 1 Dead After Shooting in Willowbrook: Officials

A person died after being shot in a Willowbrook shooting early Sunday , Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Officials said.

Deputies responded to the shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 12700 block of South Avalon Boulevard.

The victim, described only as being male was taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

No further details were available Sunday morning.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.