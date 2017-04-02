2 Dead After Shooting at San Bernardino Sports Bar: Police

Two men were fatally shot Sunday night after gunfire erupted outside a bar in San Bernardino, officers said.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the Sports Page, located at 1225 E. Lynwood Drive, said San Bernardino Police Lt. Michael Madden.

An argument broke out between some of the patrons inside the bar before moving outside, where the two victims were shot, he said.

I was unclear how many people were involved in the fight, but police said the suspect was an adult male.

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene Sunday night.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.