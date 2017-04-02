21-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Invading Big Bear Lake Residence, Sexually Battering 60-Year-Old Woman

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Big Bear Lake after entering the residence of a 60-year-old woman who he fought and sexually battered as she shielded her teenage granddaughter, officials said Sunday.

Deputies found Big Bear Lake resident Cody Mortensen inside the home on Saturday around 10 p.m. after it was reported an unknown subject had entered, according to a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Mortensen first made contact with the homeowner’s 13-year-old granddaughter, who alerted her grandmother to the man in her living room before running to hide in a bedroom, deputies said.

The woman confronted him and told him to leave, but Mortensen allegedly attempted to push past the grandmother to get into the room where the young girl was holed up.

He then struggled with the victim, who used her cane to prevent him from reaching her granddaughter, officials said.

At one point during the fight, Mortensen sexually battered the woman, according to the sheriff’s statement. She broke free momentarily but fell down, and Mortensen allegedly continued beating her until deputies arrived.

He was then arrested on suspicion of burglary, sexual battery, false imprisonment and elder abuse, authorities said.

Investigators later determined Mortensen had been looking for his girlfriend, who he thought was inside the home. Officials did not say whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Mortensen is being held at West Valley Detention Center on $125,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in San Bernardino Superior Court.