Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck at Bottom of 30-Foot Well in Malibu

.@LACo_FD Lucy back in her owners hands pic.twitter.com/gfmYnkBH8e — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2017

A team of firefighters hoisted a dog to safety on Sunday after it became trapped in a deep well while on a hike in Malibu’s Escondido Canyon Park.

Crews first responded to the 27200 block of Winding Way around 11:48 a.m. to find the hound, Lucy, had fallen into a well 30 feet deep, firefighters said.

Rescuers were required to build a hoist and pulley system to extricate her from the hole.

It took nearly five hours to lift her out, but around 4:30 p.m. Lucy was reunited with her family uninjured, officials said.

Firefighters did not indicate how exactly Lucy became stuck but reminded pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash.

*Animal Rescue in Malibu. USAR 103 with the save, no injuries to dog or rescuers. Keep your pet on a leash👍🐶 #rescue #LACoFD #USAR @LACo_FD pic.twitter.com/4cODCOi1MT — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2017