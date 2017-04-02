Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck at Bottom of 30-Foot Well in Malibu

A team of firefighters hoisted a dog to safety on Sunday after it became trapped in a deep well while on a hike in Malibu’s Escondido Canyon Park.
Crews first responded to the 27200 block of Winding Way around 11:48 a.m. to find the hound, Lucy, had fallen into a well 30 feet deep, firefighters said.
Rescuers were required to build a hoist and pulley system to extricate her from the hole.
It took nearly five hours to lift her out, but around 4:30 p.m. Lucy was reunited with her family uninjured, officials said.
Firefighters did not indicate how exactly Lucy became stuck but reminded pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash.
34.032798 -118.771782