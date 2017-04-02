Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Backing Truck Into Wife in Anaheim: Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting his wife with a truck as he was reversing in Anaheim, causing serious injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Responding Anaheim Police officers found a woman with multiple injuries to her arms, legs, torso and head.

She was being cradled by her husband, Eduardo Ayala, of Anaheim.

An investigation revealed that Ayala was reversing his truck in a carport when he struck his wife, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Ayala was found to be under the influence and was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, police said.