I am often asked where the best tacos are... I decided to answer the question by taking you along to our favorite spot for 15 years. This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, April 2nd. 2017.

Taqueria El Tapatio

(818) 710-8807 · 7214 Jordan Ave Canoga Park, CA 91303

Open: 8am - 9pm Daily