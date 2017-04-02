× Police Officers Don’t Always Have Body Cameras Turned on When They Fire Their Guns: Review

Moments after gunfire erupted at a Boyle Heights intersection, Los Angeles police officers spotted a man walking away from the area.

The officers tried to stop him, the LAPD said, but he ran and pulled a gun from his waistband, prompting police to shoot. The man was struck in the chest and died in an alley.

The officers were wearing body cameras, which are intended to add clarity to controversial moments in policing — including these types of shootings.

The problem: The cameras weren’t on.

