Uber Driver in Santa Ana Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault; Police Look for More Victims

An Uber driver was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a female passenger, Santa Ana Police officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when the victim requested a ride from a company gathering to her Santa Ana home.

The suspect, Angel Sanchez, 37, picked up the woman, took her to a street near her home and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release.

Sanchez was arrested on Saturday at his Costa Mesa home.

Police said Sanchez has been working as an Uber driver for about a year and ask anyone who has seen him “commit inappropriate or aggressive behavior” to call 714-245-8412.