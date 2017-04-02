× Woman Fatally Shot During Argument Between 2 Men in Pasadena Home: Police

A woman was fatally shot during an argument between two men in Pasadena late Friday and both men have been arrested, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Washington Boulevard.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound and she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

An investigation revealed that two men had been arguing at their home when both men pulled out handguns.

One of the men, Felipe More, 63, fired his gun and struck the victim, police said.

More and the other man, Andrew Moore, 59, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The two men are not related, police said.

It is unclear what the argument was about and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can call the Lt. Jesse Carrillo at 626-744-4517.