× Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Huntington Park Shooting

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a Huntington park shooting early Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said.

The incident was reported about 2:10 a.m. in the 6300 block of Pacific Boulevard.

Authorities said that four people were in a SUV when someone shot numerous times into the vehicle.

The woman was in the front passenger seat and was struck in the head, officials said. The driver was struck in the arm and another passenger was grazed by a bullet in the head and was shot in the leg. Another passenger was not injured, officials said.

The woman died at the hospital. She has not been identified.

Authorities did not have a description of the shooter and the motive remains unclear.