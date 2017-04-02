Woman Seen on Video Stealing Package From Yucaipa Home Arrested

A woman who was caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing a package from the front porch of a Yucaipa home has been arrested, officials said.

Yucaipa Police apprehended Tiffany Anne Hauck Friday after learning of her identity with the help of numerous tips from the public.

Police released video of Hauck allegedly stealing the package containing $2,300 worth of knives earlier that day.

Police believe she may be responsible for other crimes.

Hauck is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with further information about the suspect can call 909-918-2305.

