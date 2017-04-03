50-Year-Old Napa Man Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl He Met at Gas Station

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Bodega Bay over the weekend after a teenage girl escaped from his pickup and told deputies he had raped her.

Napa resident Timothy Lee Marble had actually been the one to summon authorities to the location, on Highway 1 at South Harbor Way, telling a 911 dispatcher his 13-year-old companion had jumped out of his moving vehicle and ran off around 5:40 a.m., according to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were speaking with Marble after responding to the location when the girl emerged from bushes on the side of the road, stumbled up to the deputies covered in road rash and told them that Lee had raped her, the release states. He was immediately detained on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault, while an ambulance transported the girl to a nearby hospital where she was reunited with her mother.

Detectives later interviewed the victim about the incident and learned she had run away from her Napa home Thursday evening after an argument with her mother.

She met Marble hours later, at about 3 a.m. on Friday, at a Shell gas station in Napa, deputies said. The two engaged in conversation, and Marble allegedly convinced her to get into his red Chevy pickup to give her a ride.

He then took her to an unknown location in a remote area, where they smoked marijuana together, she told officials. Marble made sexual advances, but the teenage girl rejected them, authorities said.

He ended up tying her to a nearby tree and sexually assaulting her, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Marble then drove the victim around some more and convinced her to use methamphetamine, deputies said, injecting her with a syringe.

They kept traveling. At one point Marble pulled out a razor blade and knife and made superficial cuts to her leg — detectives could still see where he had used the knife to scratch his name into her skin.

Also during this time, Marble sexually assaulted her twice more inside his truck, officials said.

On Saturday morning he drove the girl to Bodega Bay, where she jumped from his truck while he was driving in fear for her life. Marble stopped and called for her, and when she didn’t respond he told her he was going to kill her, investigators said. He then called 911.

After investigating the incident, deputies arrested Marble on numerous counts of sexual acts with a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. He is being held in Sonoma County Jail without bail.

Marble has a long criminal history and was previously convicted on felony drug charges, but he has no prior sex assault offenses, authorities said.

He previously lived in the Southern California and Sacramento areas, the Press Democrat reported.