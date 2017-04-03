× Gray Whale Caught in Metal Fishing Frame Spotted Swimming Near Orange County Coast

Rescuers are searching for a gray whale that got caught in a metal fishing frame as it swam north off the coast of Southern California, according a conservation group.

The tangled mammal was spotted about 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside Dana Point Harbor, according to the American Cetacean Society’s Los Angeles Chapter. The whale’s head appeared to be lodged in a metal frame fishing gear.

“This unusual entanglement includes large metal gear that likely goes through its mouth,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

Hours after being spotted off Dana Point Harbor, the whale was seen swimming with another whale about a mile off Newport Harbor, the conservation group said on Facebook.

