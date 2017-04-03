Inland Empire Dentist Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges: Officials

A dentist who worked in Temecula pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography, including videos of children under the age of 10 engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Milan Irvin, 34, of Rancho Cucamonga, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and admitted in a plea deal that he possessed a sexually explicit video depicting a girl under 10, and to distributing another video involving a girl between 10 and 12, Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a released statement.

Irvin possessed about 200 images and 50 videos of child pornography on a computer in his possession, Mrozek said.

“The plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of three years to five years, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release,” Mrozek said in the statement.

United States District Judge Jesus G. Bernal will decide Irvin’s sentence on July 10.

Mrozek said if the court decides to deviate from the agreed upon sentence both parties have the choice to withdraw from the plea agreement and go to trial instead.

Following his prison sentence, Irvin will be required to register as a sex offender and will be prohibited from associating with people under the age of 18.