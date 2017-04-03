L.A. Judge Denies Roman Polanski’s Requests to Resolve 1977 Statutory Rape Case

A Los Angeles County judge has denied the latest effort by filmmaker Roman Polanski to resolve his 40-year-old statutory rape case.

In a written decision handed down Monday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon echoed rulings by previous judges in the case, saying that Polanski’s “motions and corresponding requests are denied.”

But the judge has agreed to a hearing later this month to consider a controversial piece of testimony that the filmmaker is seeking to unseal.

In recent court filings and at a court hearing in March, Polanski asked to be sentenced in absentia, arguing that he has already exceeded the custody time he was originally required to serve. He also noted that courts in Poland and Switzerland have turned down separate extradition requests by U.S. officials, citing procedural irregularities in the case.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.054995 -118.243299