Man Shot After Allegedly Throwing Knife at Officers in El Monte

Police opened fire on a man who allegedly threw a knife at them as they were responding to a call in El Monte early Monday morning.

The incident began about 1 a.m. when the man approached the Yum Yum Donuts in the 10500 block of Garvey Avenue.

The man used a knife to tap on the glass of the 24-hour window and demanded coffee and doughnuts, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

An employee served the man, who then walked away without paying, Mendoza said.

Police were called and contacted the man on the sidewalk, Mendoza said.

The man was acting erratically, then threw coffee at one of the officers. Mendoza said.

The officer used a Taser on the man, but he just walked away, Mendoza said.

A second officer attempted to stop the man and also used a Taser, but it had no effect, Mendoza said.

That’s when the man raised his knife overhead in a “throwing motion” and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Mendoza said.

The man, who was shot in the leg by police, did throw the knife in the direction of an officer, Mendoza said.

No officers were injured in the encounter.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive.