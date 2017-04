Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One lucky KTLA viewer texted in to win a pair of tickets to see "Game of Thrones: The Musical - A Song of Nice Satire" at the Macha Theatre in West Hollywood. It's playing now through April 16th.

For tickets, visit gotthemusical.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, April 3, 2017.