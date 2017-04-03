Florida Police Told Woman to Stop Calling 911 Hours Before She and Her Son Were Killed

Hours before Latina Herring and her son were shot and killed, police in Sanford, Florida, told her to “just stop calling 911.”

Police released 911 calls and body cam footage that show officers responding to two 911 calls early Monday morning. They say the shooting spree that killed Herring and her son and wounded four others began with an argument over keys.

Three hours before Latina Herring was killed she can be seen on police body camera video arguing with her boyfriend, Allen Cashe.

Cashe is accused of taking his AK-47 and killing Herring and her 8-year-old son and attempting to kill her 7-year-old son, her father, and two other bystanders.

Police were called at 3:20 a.m. Monday, then again 20 minutes later to a nearby home.

Video shows Cashe and Herring arguing over keys. In the video, Herring is accused of making false accusations.

“She’s making false accusations it’s the second time she’s done it.”

“She’s been calling all night. She first said he had a gun when he didn’t,” an officer says.

At one point police tell Herring to stop calling 911.

“We’re going to handle it just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”

Police say the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical, calling it a civil matter with no reason to arrest anyone.

One officer said Herring, frustrated, said she should have lied and said Cashe hit her.

Herring’s friend LaDasha Beasley says Sanford police should have done more.

“Sanford PD’s a big disappointment to me and to others.To protect and serve who man? Who? Justice needs to be served, man.”