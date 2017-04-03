Public’s Help Sought in Locating Missing 24-Year-Old Riverside County Woman: Officials

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Riverside County about a month ago, sheriff’s officials announced Monday.

Marlene Soto, 24, was last seen on March 2 about 3 p.m. near her home in the 25000 block of Avenida Valencia in Homeland, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement. Perris police officers responded to her home on Monday and took a report of an at-risk missing adult.

Deputies conducted an extensive search around the area of Soto’s home, but did not locate her. Sheriff’s officials believe Soto may be in the Winchester area.

Family members told sheriff’s officials Soto suffers from seizures and does not have her medication.

She is described as Hispanic, stands about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has chin length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black tank-top style shirt, tan shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts is urged to call the Perris Sheriff’s Station at 951-210-1043.