Willie Nelson Giveaway

Country legend Willie Nelson is coming to the Shrine Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Friday April 7th at goldenvoice.com, and we have a chance for you to win a pair right now. Text WILLIE to 515151. The winner will receive two tickets to see Willie Nelson with Kacey Musgraves August 17th, as well as two posters of the red headed stranger. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

KTLA – TV

PRESENTS

“WILLIE NELSON TICKET GIVEAWAY APRIL 2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSORS

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 11:30:00 p.m. PT on Monday, April 3, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on Sunday April 9, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. Any entries not received within this time period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsors’ webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Two Methods of Entry. Only one method of entry per person/email address/household regardless of entry method will be allowed (for a maximum of one entry).

Enter via text message:

During the Sweepstakes Period, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the word WILLIE in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsors reserve the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsors’ opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsors are not responsible for unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions of inability to transmit messages or entries.

Enter online:

During the Sweepstakes Period, go to http://www.ktla.com/willie, and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This contest is void where prohibited by law. This contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are age 18 or older as of April 3, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsors and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the contest.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about April 10, 2017. The winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries.

The winner will receive two tickets valid for admission to see Willie Nelson at the Shrine Auditorium, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 on Thursday August 17, 2017. The winner will also receive two posters.

The approximate retail value of the entire prize package is $160.00. All decisions made by Sponsor shall be final and binding.

The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsors. Winner will be required to fill out and IRS W-9 Form (“W-9”), and will receive a Form 1099 from the IRS for any prize with a value of $600 or more.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsors in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the Winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors, or as provided in these rules.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by Sponsors for marketing or promotional purposes.

Under no circumstances shall Sponsor be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

By participating in this sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsors, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “THE WILLIE NELSON TICKET GIVEAWAY APRIL 2017, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by May 15, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website. For more information, see http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.