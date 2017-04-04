7 Injured, 3 Critically, After Crash Along 2 Freeway Involving Tanker Truck in Glassell Park; All Lanes Blocked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven people were injured, including three critically, after a crash involving a tanker truck along the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:10 p.m. along the southbound side of the highway near Verdugo Road.

The tanker truck apparently rolled over and at least four other vehicles were involved, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three people were trapped inside two vehicles and were eventually rescued, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Two vehicles appeared to have major damage after the crash.

All lanes were blocked for the rescue and clean up and traffic is backed up for miles, aerial video from Sky5 showed.