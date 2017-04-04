5-Year-Old Michigan Boy Dies After Being Backed Over by SUV

A 5-year-old boy was killed in Michigan over the weekend while playing in his own front yard.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Friday evening at a home in the 19000 block of South Chapin Road in Saginaw County’s Chapin Township, WNEP reported.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, the boy was playing when a Buick Rendezvous backed into him. He was taken to a hospital in Lansing where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, police are working to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

They also hope the accident will serve as a warning for parents in the future.

“Well as a parent, I would recommend all parents to take extra caution. If your kids are playing somewhere where there are cars like a driveway or subdivision,” Sheriff Bill Federspiel said.

Federspiel said the department is not releasing the name of the little boy or the name of the person who they suspect was driving at the time.

He does believe the driver was someone the family knew.

“It’s always so important to know where your kids are. And know where they are playing at and as your drive. Whether you’re on private property. Know where your kids are,” Federspiel said.

Neighbors on the quiet street did not want to go on camera, but said they are devastated that this had to happened to such a nice little boy. They are also praying for the family.

Federspiel said as the weather warms up, this is a painful reminder of how precious life can be.

“Be very careful. And as we near the end of the school year, where more and more children will be out playing on the sidewalks crossing the street, let’s be cautious,” he said.