× Teen, 2 Others Injured in South L.A. Shooting Near School

Three people were injured in a South Los Angeles shooting Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 60th Street and about 10 gunshots were heard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 17-year-old boy was injured and is in critical condition and two others were reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting occurred near Augustus Hawkins High School and aerial video from the scene showed a school bus parked near the incident. Police went inside the school bus and spoke to someone inside, video showed. It is unclear why the school bus was parked there.

KTLA’s Matt Philips and Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.