Bay Area Mother Killed in Front of 2 Young Sons During Possible Domestic Violence Shooting: Reports

A Bay Area mother was shot and killed inside a vehicle in front of her two young sons, apparently as she was taking both boys to day care, according to reports.

The victim was behind the wheel of a silver Jeep SUV shortly before 9 a.m. in a residential neighborhood of Richmond when she was shot in the torso, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing police.

She was believed to be taking the boys, who are both toddlers, to day care, according to the newspaper.

“The children witnessed the entire event,” Richmond Police Department Lt. Felix Tan said in an interview with The Chronicle. “I can’t imagine witnessing your mother’s murder.”

Authorities have not released the name of the 29-year-old victim.

“It’s a targeted shooting, possibly domestic violence,” Tan told San Francisco-area television station KPIX.

The woman was arguing with her estranged boyfriend just prior to the shooting, according to the KTVU, another station located in the Bay Area.

The suspect fled in a silver vehicle, The Chronicle reported. The man is in his 30s, but police did not provide a detailed description of the shooter.

Police were interviewing multiple people who witnessed the fatal shooting, according to KPIX.