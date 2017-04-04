× Former Attorney Charged on Suspicion of Threatening People With Replica Rifle in Hollywood Apartment

A former attorney has been charged with threatening people with a replica rifle from his Hollywood apartment, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials said Tuesday.

Steven Gregory Kaplan, also known as Sebastian Kane, pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of vandalism over $400.

The incident occurred March 31 when Kaplan allegedly threatened to kill another tenant ho was in the pool area of the apartment in the 1500 block of North Vine Street, officials said.

Kaplan later allegedly pointed what appeared to be a rifle and threatened to kill pedestrians below his apartment. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet rifle.

During a six-hour standoff with police, he smashed the windows of his apartment, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody the next day by the Los Angeles Police Department, officials said.

His bail was set at $1 million and faces up to six years in prison.

Officials gave no further information about his time as an attorney.

34.092809 -118.328661