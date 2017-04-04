× L.A. Police Commission to Find Out What Police, Other Agencies Are Doing to Combat Homelessness During Tuesday Meeting

Los Angeles police commissioners will focus their attention on homelessness Tuesday in a special meeting at City Hall, asking the Police Department and other agencies how they’re trying to provide housing and other resources to a population that’s spread across the city.

The 9 a.m. hearing marks the second time in recent months that the Police Commission is dedicating one of its weekly meetings to a single topic, moving from the panel’s regular space at L.A. Police Department headquarters to City Hall and asking others outside the department to weigh in. Last fall, the board held a similar meeting to discuss racial profiling.

As city and county officials intensified their efforts to help those living in tents, cars and shelters in all corners of Los Angeles, the police followed suit.

The LAPD put a high-ranking officer in charge of the department’s homeless efforts. It expanded its Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement initiative, which pairs officers with outreach workers and sanitation employees to identify encampments and help people find permanent housing. And last summer, the Police Commission approved a new policy directing officers to treat people who are homeless with “compassion and empathy.”

