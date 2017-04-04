× LAPD Officer Injured After 2 Vehicle Collision in Beverly Grove

A Los Angeles police offer was transported in unknown condition on Tuesday after a car crash involving another vehicle in Beverly Grove.

Authorities were called to the scene at Crescent Heights Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from Sky5 showed a police cruiser next to a black SUV vehicle surrounded by debris. The two vehicle collision involved a possible entrapment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

