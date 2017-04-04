× Man Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Costa Mesa Doughnut Shop After Offering to Help Suspect

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a Costa Mesa doughnut shop late Monday after he stopped to help a man who appeared to be stranded, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to Oh Those Donuts at 1734 Newport Blvd. at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Bang Le said.

A man had stopped at a Chevron gas station near the doughnut shop when he saw another man standing by what appeared to be a broken-down car. He asked the man if he needed help and offered to buy him food, Le said.

The two walked to the doughnut shop, and when they arrived, the other man pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the victim and demanded that he hand over his wallet, which contained $250 cash, Le said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.