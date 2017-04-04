Motorcyclist Who Jumped Over 60 Fwy in Critical Condition After Dangerous Stunt in Simi Valley Goes Horribly Wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motocross rider whose jump over a freeway in Riverside County last month became an Internet sensation was critically injured Sunday after performing a dangerous off-road stunt over train tracks, police said

Kyle Katsandris, 24, of San Clemente, planned to jump “an expanse across railroad tracks” in the 500 block of West Los Angeles Avenue, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. But at some point, the stunt went horribly wrong.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and Katsandris was taken to a hospital in “critical, but stable condition,” police said.

The police department said it was not made aware of the stunt before it was attempted. Authorities only found out about it when medical aid was sought.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.