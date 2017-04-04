× North Korea Fires Projectile into Sea of Japan: Officials

North Korea fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday morning, a South Korean Defense Ministry official told CNN.

The United States believes it was likely a ballistic missile, according to a US official.

The projectile was fired from a site in the vicinity of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, the South Korean official said.

The United States has grown increasingly wary of the pace of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs as the regime has fired several tests in the first two months of this year.

A senior White House official on Tuesday said: “The clock has now run out, and all options are on the table,” pointing to the failure of successive administration’s efforts to negotiate an end to the country’s nuclear program.

North Korea has successfully detonated nuclear weapons in the past, but experts said the country still hasn’t developed the technology to equip a ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead.