Package Containing Lanterns for Funeral Stolen from Alhambra Home; Theft Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who just lost her boyfriend to a heart attack had a package containing lanterns for his funeral stolen the porch of her Alhambra home. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Deanna Ductoc said she was planning on honoring her boyfriend with the lanterns, valued at $200, at his funeral Sunday, but someone snatched the package. She said the goal is to catch the person responsible.

“I feel like people that do things like this, they don’t recognize or think what anybody else is going through," Ductoc said.

The video shows the suspect running up to the house, taking the package and running off again. A different angle shows the car the man got away in being driven by someone else. It appears to be an older model white or silver SUV with a spare tire attached to the back.

Ductoc believes the thieves must have followed the FedEx truck and were led to her house.

She said she isn't worried about the money she spent, but the significance of the lanterns. She and her boyfriend, who was only 26, were planning on getting married.

The company Ductoc ordered the lanterns from said they would replace them.