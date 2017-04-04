× Palmdale Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Grandmother, Stabbing Mother: DA’s Office

A man suspected of killing his 82-year-old grandmother and stabbing his 56-year-old mother in Palmdale last week was due in court on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Richard Jesus Flores, 29, was charged Monday with one count each of murder and attempted murder in connection with the deadly assault, which took place last Thursday afternoon, a DA’s news release stated.

He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury on both victims.

Flores allegedly used a letter opener and a garden tool as a “deadly and dangerous weapon” during the fatal attack, prosecutors said.

The defendant is suspected of fatally stabbing his grandmother, whom he lived with, at a home in the 37000 block of Springfield Street, authorities said.

Flores allegedly wounded his mother when she tried to intervene and shield the grandmother, who was identified by the DA’s office as Maria Valenzuela.

He was detained by deputies who were responding to an assault call at the residence and observed the man walking down the street, covered in what appeared to be blood, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Flores faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 33 years to life if convicted on the charges.

Prosecutors have requested his bail be set at $2 million.