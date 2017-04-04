Pasadena Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sending Cocaine From L.A. to Detroit; 2nd Man Still at Large

A Pasadena has been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization that shipped cocaine from Los Angeles to Detroit, United States Attorney’s Office officials announced Tuesday.

Kevin Blair, also known as “Wood,” 45, was taken into custody in Pasadena on Friday. His arrest stemmed from a drug seizure at Los Angeles International Airport last month, officials said.

Delano Leflore, 37, also known as “Bop Bop,” of Detroit – is being sought in connection with the operation.

The men are charged on suspicion of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent of distributing and distributing heroin and cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

About two kilograms of heroin and about one kilogram of cocaine were seized on March 7 after being discovered in a 28-year-old woman’s luggage.

The woman, Kennsha Mason, was indicted on three drug-related counts, officials said.

An investigation revealed that Blair and Leflore coordinated the shipment that Mason was allegedly taking with her to Detroit, officials said.

The criminal complain alleges that Leflore hired Mason and made the travel arrangements for her to get to Los Angeles. She then went to Pasadena where Blair allegedly supplied the drugs found in her luggage.

He was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated assault warrant. Authorities later found a receipt for a UPS shipment from Los Angeles to Detroit, and authorities in Michigan intercepted the package. One kilogram of what authorities believe is heroin was found in the package, along with an ounce of fentanyl, the complaint alleges.

Blair was then taken into federal custody.