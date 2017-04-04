× Pilot Arrested on Suspicion of Flying Under the Influence After Landing Plane in Whittier Parking Lot: Officials

A 58-year-old pilot was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence after he landed in the parking lot of a fashion designer’s Whittier warehouse.

Darrell Roberts of Winchester, Calif., touched down his single-engine Piper at the Michael Kors distribution center in the 3700 block of Workman Mill Road at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva said.

Authorities are investigating whether the landing was forced due to an engine failure or if the plane ran out of gas.

Roberts, who had departed from Temecula, failed a sobriety test, Villanueva said. No passengers were aboard the plane.

