Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles for The Wattles Mansion and Garden Tour open to the public as part of a showcase, entitled “Hollywood: The First 100 Years,” now through April 17th.

Tours cost costing $40.00 per person. Proceeds from the Wattles Mansion Showcase benefit “Homes for Heroes”, a charity that works toward housing homeless veterans, the American Society of Interior Designers Foundation to further education and research grants, and the Department of Recreation and Parks for restoration of its seven historic properties.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.

