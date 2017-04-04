Washington Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting Apparently Drunk Stranger Who Was in His Shower: Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A resident who found an apparently drunk man showering at his business in Mason County, Washington, and fatally shot him over the weekend has been arrested, sheriff's officials said.

In a statement released Monday, the Mason County Sheriff's Office identified the man who was arrested as Bruce Fanning.

Fanning, 59, appeared in court Monday afternoon in connection to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Nathanial Rosa, which occurred around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, KTLA sister station KCQP in Seattle reported.

Sheriff's officials explained that Fanning has two houses on a single piece of property in the 1500 block East Trails Road in Belfair: one of them is his home, while the other is an unoccupied place of business.

On Saturday morning, Belfair found that a stranger had forced entry at the business. When he went inside, he found Rosa showering, according to authorities.

The two exchanged words, and Fanning told authorities that Rosa appeared to have been drunk. Fanning returned to his home, retrieved a hand gun and went back to the business.

The Sheriff’s Office said he returned to the other location and didn’t say anything before shooting Rosa four times, killing him in the shower, according to the statement.

Sheriff's investigators said they didn’t find evidence to support necessary or reasonable self-defense, according to the statement. The case has been referred to the Mason County prosecutor’s office, and an investigation is ongoing.