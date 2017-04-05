1 Critical, 1 in Custody Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Northridge

A man is in custody Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash left one person in critical condition in Northridge.

The crash, which occurred around midnight, involved three vehicles that collided near the intersection of Zelzah Avenue and Nordhoff Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Detective Bill Bustos.

Several injuries were reported as a result of the crash, including one person who was in critical condition, Bustos said.

Police arrested on man, about 20 years old, Bustos said.

Alcohol was being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, Bustos said.

KTLA’s Gabriel Orendain-Necochea contributed to this report.