2016 Saw Rise in Hate Crimes, Many Against LGBTQ People: Study

Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles increased 15% in 2016, with a marked rise in violence against LGBTQ individuals, according to a new analysis.

Los Angeles police data show the number of reported hate crimes rose from 200 in 2015 to 230 in 2016, the highest number of such crimes seen in the city since 2008, according to an analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.

But the 2016 numbers did not surpass the 559 reported hate crimes in Los Angeles in 2001, said Brian Levin, the center’s director.

Levin said the 2016 jump was driven by a combination of a 64% surge in violent aggravated assaults, an 18.5% rise in racially motivated crimes and a 24.5% increase in crimes against LGBTQ people.

