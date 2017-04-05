× 4 Sought in Connection With Fullerton Burglary: Police

Police are looking for four men suspected of breaking into a Fullerton home on Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Miramar Drive, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Responding officers discovered that a window was left open and unsecured and the men had already left the area.

Three of the four men were captured on surveillance video walking in and around the home, officials said.

All four men were seen arriving to the home and a four-door older model gray or silver Jaguar.

Anyone with information about the men can call the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6785.