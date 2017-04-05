× Ahn, Gomez Have Early Lead in L.A. Congressional Primary

Democratic rivals Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn pulled out to a wide early lead Tuesday night in a crowded field of candidates running to succeed Rep. Xavier Becerra, according to early returns.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top finishers among the 24 in the race will meet in a June 6 runoff for the 34th Congressional District.

If their lead holds, it would be a surprising victory for the relatively unknown Ahn and a predictable one for Gomez, who had locked up dozens of endorsements from elected officials, including Becerra.

It would also be a disappointing result for those who wanted to see one of the many women candidates in the race break through, and for those who hoped one of the several Bernie Sanders-associated progressive candidates would grab a spot.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.