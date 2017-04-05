Tonight: ‘Arrow’, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will be preempted for Dodgers vs. Padres game and can be seen Saturday, April 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Anne and Jason Talk All About Their New Film Colossal

Posted 3:02 PM, April 5, 2017, by


Colossal Hits Theaters this Friday 4/7