Tonight: ‘Arrow’, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will be preempted for Dodgers vs. Padres game and can be seen Saturday, April 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW
Anne and Jason Talk All About Their New Film Colossal
Posted 3:02 PM, April 5, 2017, by
KTLA 5 Entertainment Staff
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Colossal Hits Theaters this Friday 4/7
