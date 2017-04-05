Authorities Seek 3 in Armed Robbery of Santa Ana Doughnut Shop

Authorities are looking for three people in connection with an armed robbery at a Santa Ana doughnut shop late last month, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. at Donut Star, 2509 S. Harbor Blvd., the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

The three approached one of the employees in the parking lot behind the shop and one of them brandished a revolver and demanded the victim’s cellphone and money.

While the armed man waited outside with the victim, another man and a woman went inside and encountered a second employee. The second man then took out a small black semi-automatic handgun and ordered the employee to open two cash registers. The employee complied and the man and the woman grabbed money and ran out the back door. All three were last seen running east on Warner Avenue, officials said.

Both men were described as being between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall. One of them was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black bandana covering his face. The other man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts and a red bandana over his face.

The woman was described as being 20 to 25 years old, medium build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.