Bay Area Authorities Search for Man Who Fled With 4-Month-Old Daughter Following Argument

Bay Area authorities are asking the public for help Wednesday in locating a man who disappeared with his four-month-old daughter following an argument with the girl’s mother.

Michael Wallin, 45, and his daughter Madilyn Wallin are missing from the Mountain View area of Santa Clara County after last being seen about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

Wallin had been in an argument with the girl’s mother when he took her and fled in a blue Nissan Altima with dealership plates, the Mountain View Police Department posted on Twitter.

Wallin stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has full body tattoos, including some on the top of his hands, KTXL reported.

An Amber Alert has not been issued but authorities have submitted an Endangered Missing Advisory, KTXL reported.

Mountain View is located about 10 miles northwest of San Jose.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call the Police Department at 650-903-6395.

Suspect Michael Wallins, 45, last seen w/ Madilyn in a blue Nissan Altima. If you know where he is, call 650-903-6395. pic.twitter.com/XVgMsPnBKM — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017

